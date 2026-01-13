Emergency Rally: Fight Against War in Venezuela

Date:

Friday, January 16, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

UCSC YDSA

Location Details:

Base of Campus, High St & Bay Dr, UC Santa Cruz

🚨EMERGENCY RALLY THIS FRIDAY - OPPOSE THE IMPERIALIST WAR ON VENEZUELA AND ICE TERROR IN OUR COMMUNITIES🚨



Over a week ago, the US military bombed Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, which destroyed civilian infrastructure and led to several civilian casualties. In the midst of this chaos, the US military kidnapped the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and are now holding him captive in a New York prison. The Trump administration has since expressed interest in having the US temporarily govern Venezuela to install a puppet government that’s loyal to the interests of American multinational corporations.



Just a few days ago in Minneapolis, ICE murdered a US citizen by the name of Renee Nicole Good in broad daylight, who was legally observing ICE’s presence when they decided approach her aggressively and then shoot at her for simply driving away. The next day, Border Patrol shot and wounded two people at a traffic stop in Portland.



As we’re seeing the government continually ramp up its use of unjust violence against working people at home and abroad, it’s important that we oppose it every step of the way and demand that they put an immediate stop to it. Join us for our march and rally on Friday to FIGHT THE IMPERIALIST WAR ON VENEZUELA AND ICE TERROR HAPPENING ACROSS THE US‼️