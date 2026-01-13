top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/29/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Pesticide Impacts In and Around Monterey Bay

Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
original image (1536x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences
Location Details:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
One of the research projects currently on display as part of Weather and the Whale documents for the first time the presence of pesticide-derived toxins within sea otters, California sea lions, and humpback whales in Monterey Bay. Join us for a conversation with Yanely Martinez, Katherine Gabriel-Cox, Adam Scow and Logan Pallin about the short and long-term health impacts of pesticide use for local communities on land as well as in the ocean.

Dr. Logan Pallin, a Post Doctoral researcher with the Institute of the Arts and Sciences (IAS) and Ocean Sciences at UC Santa Cruz, is an ecophysiologist with a primary interest in understanding how wild populations alter their physiology and demography as a response to changes in their environment. To address these questions, Logan collects minimally invasive tissue samples (e.g., blood/skin) and then uses molecular and endocrinological markers to answer specific questions about population health and growth. He works on multiple species of large marine predators worldwide and continuously advocates for ethical animal research and effective conservation and policy. Most of Logan’s work is focused along the Antarctic Peninsula and the coast of California.

Yanely Martinez is an organizer for the Monterey and Santa Cruz regions, empowering local Safe Ag Safe Schools members for climate change solutions and pesticide reform while developing the next generation of leaders. The daughter of farm workers from the Salinas Valley, Martinez served on the Greenfield City Council from 2016-2024 and is a proud mother of four.

Dr. Katie Gabriel-Cox is an OBGyn physician serving Santa Cruz county for 17 years. She is a volunteer and board member for the Center for Farmworker Families. She is also a wife and proud mom to 4 young men. She currently serves as the Director of Obstetrics, Midwifery and Gynecology at Salud Para La Gente. She is a board member of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District and on the board of Hospice of Santa Cruz County. She is deeply committed to uplifiting and supporting the farmworker community with kindness and advocacy.

This event is presented as part of An Aesthetics of Resilience, a collaborative research initiative of the Institute of the Arts and Sciences and the Friedlaender Lab at UC Santa Cruz. The project brings scientists, artists, humanists, and activists together to examine multiple experiences of vulnerability in the face of climate change and is supported by a University of California Office of the President California Climate Action Seed Grant, with additional support from the Coha Nowark Art + Science Fund.

Free
For more information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/event/pesticide-impac...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:51AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code