Police State & Prisons

And Fairfax Too!

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
Small Marin County Town Won't be Left Out of National Protest
Small Marin County Town Won't be Left Out of National Protest
original image (1514x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Traveling West from San Anselmo, you get into rural Marin County and to the town of Fairfax. The area was settled in the 1500's by the Spanish Crown who stole the land from from the Coastal Miwok who had been there for 10,000 years.

Sir Francis Drake landed there in 1579 and claimed (stole) parts for England. While a statue of him was torn down in 2000 due to his involvement in the slave trade, his name still adorns the main road through West Marin, Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

Those who live in Marin and speak the language of the first European inhabitants, Spanish, now live terror from Trump's thugs who are attempting to kidnap and deport them.

Travel west on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and, once over White's Hill, you enter the San Geronimo Valley, a nimbyized area consisting of the four towns of Woodacre, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls, and Lagunitas . With its groves of giant redwoods, an East Coast friend of mine called the region "Middle Earth."

If you live in one of those four towns as I do, Fairfax is where you go to for an evening out with pizza and a movie. You can also browse the many shops there to find a birthday gift for your significant other.

When on January 11 the country erupted in protests over Trump's murder of Renee Good, the people of Fairfax were there to be counted. They gathered in the center of town with signs and slogans, one of which read: "Nicht Mein Fuhrer."
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_002-01125-z8a_7064.jpg
original image (1537x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_003-01125-z8a_7068.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_004-01125-z8a_7071.jpg
original image (1671x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_005-01125-z8a_7075.jpg
original image (1425x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_006-01125-z8a_7077.jpg
original image (1200x1497)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_007-01125-z8a_7080.jpg
original image (1474x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_008-01125-z8a_7086.jpg
original image (1745x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_009-01125-z8b_3538.jpg
original image (1635x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_010-01125-z8b_3540.jpg
original image (1519x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_011-01125-z8b_3546.jpg
original image (1639x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:45AM
sm_012-01125-z8b_3554.jpg
original image (1501x1200)
