top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/14/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Watsonville Community Hospital: Stop the Temporary Closure of the ICU

Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson Street, Watsonville
original image (1200x628)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
California Nurses Association
Location Details:
Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson Street, Watsonville
Registered nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital, in Watsonville, Calif. will hold a press conference ahead of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District special board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 14 to highlight their patient safety concerns, including the proposed closure of the intensive care unit (ICU), announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).

The hospital serves as a critical safety net for vulnerable populations in our region, and the loss of ICU services would significantly harm access to emergency care and community health. The ICU closure would force critically ill patients to be transferred to distant hospitals, often amid already long ambulance wait times, putting lives at high risk. The ICU supports all departments throughout the hospital in stabilizing critically ill patients, from laboring mothers to patients who walk through the emergency department doors.

County leaders warn that an ICU closure undermines the intent of voters who approved Measure N, which was intended to support and strengthen Watsonville Community Hospital, with the expectation that patient care, transparency, and collaboration with frontline staff would be prioritized.

“ICU closure isn’t just an inconvenience, it creates a high risk of loss of life,” said Roseann Farris, an ICU registered nurse at Watsonville. “Every department depends on the ICU to stabilize critically ill patients. We are talking about people’s lives and the safe health care of our community.”

Who: Nurses from Watsonville Community Hospital
What: Press conference against the closure of the ICU unit and to protect our community
Where: Sidewalk in front of Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson Street, Watsonville, CA
When: Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., ahead of the special board meeting

CNA represents nearly/more than 260 registered nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital.

California Nurses Association/National Nurses United is the largest and fastest-growing union and professional association of registered nurses in the nation with more than 100,000 members in more than 200 facilities throughout California and more than 225,000 RNs nationwide.
For more information: https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:20AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code