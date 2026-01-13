Washington, DC, Monday, January 12, 2026 — While communities in Minneapolis and across the country mourn the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was executed by ICE last Wednesday, ICE has revealed that four people died in its custody in just the first 10 days of the New Year:

* Parady La, 46, died was detained at Federal Detention Center (FDC) Philadelphia in Pennsylvania and died on January 9* Luis Beltran Yanez–Cruz, 68, was detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Center in California and died on January 6* Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, was detained at Camp East Montana (Ft Bliss) in Texas and died on January 3* Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres, 42, detained at the Joe Corley Processing Center in Texas and died on January 5Setareh Ghandehari, Advocacy Director at Detention Watch Network, released the following statement:“ICE kills — full stop. Whether ICE is targeting people in the streets, where they work or live or behind closed doors in one of its nearly 200 abuse-ridden detention centers across the country – ICE is an inherently violent agency jeopardizing families and community safety.Decades of evidence illustrate that no one is safe in ICE custody. ICE’s immigration detention system deprives people of freedom, isolates people away from loved ones, and subjects people to abysmal conditions, including inadequate medical care and mental health services, inedible food, and racist abuse. Under the Trump administration’s massive expansion of the detention system, loss of life in ICE custody is truly staggering. In 2025, 31 people died in ICE custody — an all-time high. Now, there have been four deaths in ICE custody in just 10 days of 2026. It’s devastating, enraging, and must change now.Currently the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill is being negotiated in Congress, where a proposal is on the table for ICE to receive even more funding on top of the unprecedented $45 billion that ICE was given last year through the reconciliation bill.As people across the country are waking up to ICE’s atrocities, we must demand transformative change from our elected officials at all levels. ICE agents tear families apart, deteriorate community safety, and cause chaos wherever they go - whether it's Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles or beyond. We demand that Congress stop funding ICE, that ICE leave our communities, and that ICE detention centers shut down for good. We must collectively call for an end to the ICE age to keep people and communities safe.”###Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.