2026 MLK Freedom March for Voting Rights, Justice & Equality in San Francisco
Date:
Monday, January 19, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NorCal MLK organization
Location Details:
Starting point: CalTrain Station, 700 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, then march to Yerba Beuna Gardens for rally & teach-ins
March: 11 AM - 12 PM
Rally & Teach-ins @ Yerba Buena Gardens: noon - 4 PM
Join thousands of marchers as we honor the Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama marches and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by experiencing the MLK2026 commemorative march from San Francisco's Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens.
The 2026 MLK March is a poignant and symbolic journey that pays homage to the historic Selma to Montgomery marches and the monumental Voting Rights Act of 1965. Spanning 1.5 miles, this commemorative march and parade begins at San Francisco's Caltrain Station and winds its way through the heart of the city, ultimately culminating at the serene Yerba Buena Gardens.
Thousands of participants, representing diverse backgrounds, join together in unity, echoing the spirit of solidarity that defined the civil rights movement. As the march progresses, it becomes a living tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s unwavering dedication to justice and equality.
The march's profound conclusion takes place at Yerba Buena Gardens, where an interfaith commemoration, in partnership with the San Francisco Interfaith Council, further underscores the importance of unity and faith in the pursuit of social progress. This moment of reflection and unity reminds us of the ongoing struggle for civil rights and the need to continue marching forward towards a more just and inclusive society.
The annual march begins at 11:00am, and marchers are encouraged to arrive early.
____________________________________________________________
FREE TRANSPORTATION - SF Bay Area Transportation to MLK Events in San Francisco
https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/mlkcelebration/mlk2026/2026-mlk-commemorative-transportation/
MLK Commerorative CalTrain - San Jose, Palo Alto, San Mateo, and Millbrae stops
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-caltrain-norcalmlk-celebration-train-registration-1979042772206
If you live on the peninsula, consider catching the Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train. NorcalMLK and Caltrain are dedicated to continuing the legacy begun by the late Coretta Scott King by providing special, free commemorative MLK train service for south Bay and peninsula celebrants.
The Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train schedule:
--San Jose's Diridon Station at 9:20am (65 Cahill St., San Jose 95110)
--Palo Alto Station at 9:45am (95 University Ave., Palo Alto 94301)
--San Mateo Station at 10:02am (385 First Ave., San Mateo 94401)
--Millbrae Station at 10:08am (100 California Dr, Millbrae, CA 94030)
Arrives in San Francisco by 10:27am.
OTHER FREE TRANPORTATION:
BART
Bay Area Rapid Transit annually commemorates Dr. King by partnering with the NorcalMLK Foundation in developing commemorative MLK BART Passes, which provides complementary, round-trip travel to the MLK Celebrations.
FREE BART PASS: https://bart.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cCvKAfpC2gx5JCS
MUNI
If you live in or near San Francisco, register for your MLK2026 Muni ePass . San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency commemorates Dr. King by providing annual passes through NorcalMLK and via complementary shuttle service during the annual march/parade.
FREE MUNI ePASS: https://form.jotform.com/norcalmlk/mlk2026-muni-epass-form
Live in Marin? Since 2004 the Golden Gate Transportation Authority has partnered with the NorcalMLK Foundation to provide complimentary service to the MLK Celebration events on The MLK2026 Freedom Ferry. Contact: customerservice [at] sanfranciscobayferry.com or (877) 64-FERRY
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-caltrain...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 6:10AM
2026 MLK March - link to more information
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 6:13AM
