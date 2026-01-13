From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Many Murdered by ICE Remembered during March through Sacramento
Protesters marched from Capitol Park to Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento during an anti-ICE demonstration on January 10th.
On Saturday January 10, protesters carried signs and wore placards on their backs with pictures of people killed by ICE agents as they marched through the capital city of Sacramento. Renee Good's murder by ICE just days earlier spurred the action. Honored amongst others were Chaofeng Ge who was killed in August of 2025 and Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez who died at ICE's hands in September. Protesters of all ages attended.
