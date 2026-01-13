Many Murdered by ICE Remembered during March through Sacramento by Immigrant Rights

Protesters marched from Capitol Park to Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento during an anti-ICE demonstration on January 10th.

Photos by Beverly Page/ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



On Saturday January 10, protesters carried signs and wore placards on their backs with pictures of people killed by ICE agents as they marched through the capital city of Sacramento. Renee Good's murder by ICE just days earlier spurred the action. Honored amongst others were Chaofeng Ge who was killed in August of 2025 and Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez who died at ICE's hands in September. Protesters of all ages attended.