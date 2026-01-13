top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Immigrant Rights

Many Murdered by ICE Remembered during March through Sacramento

by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
Protesters marched from Capitol Park to Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento during an anti-ICE demonstration on January 10th.
Protesters marched from Capitol Park to Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento during an anti-ICE demonstration on January 10th.
original image (1364x2048)
Photos by Beverly Page/ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

On Saturday January 10, protesters carried signs and wore placards on their backs with pictures of people killed by ICE agents as they marched through the capital city of Sacramento. Renee Good's murder by ICE just days earlier spurred the action. Honored amongst others were Chaofeng Ge who was killed in August of 2025 and Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez who died at ICE's hands in September. Protesters of all ages attended.
§ Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez Killed by ICE in September.
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacsilverio.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Signs raised
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacmex.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Melt ICE was the message of the day
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacicemelts.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Frequently seen sentiment
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacfuckice.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§On the March
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacfrontmarch.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Chaofeng Ge
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacchao.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Another slain
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_saccarlitos.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Hastily hand made signs
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacbeanie.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
§Multigenerational event
by Immigrant Rights
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 3:09AM
sm_sacmultigen.jpg
original image (1364x2048)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code