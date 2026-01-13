From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sunnyvale Says No ICE/No War
Jan 10 quickly turned into a national day of action after Rachel Good, a community observer, was murdered by ICE in Minneapolis. In Sunnyvale CA, a regular protest held every Saturday at 2pm had a special theme.
All photos by Chris Cassell/ProBonoPhoto
So many sentiments including "Maduro is jailed while mass murderer Netanyahu runs free?" and
"Elect an asshole, expect a shit show".
"Honk if you are NOT in the Epstein files."
