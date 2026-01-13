top
South Bay Government & Elections

Sunnyvale Says No ICE/No War

by Elon is a Con
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:06AM
Jan 10 quickly turned into a national day of action after Rachel Good, a community observer, was murdered by ICE in Minneapolis. In Sunnyvale CA, a regular protest held every Saturday at 2pm had a special theme.
original image (2048x1452)
All photos by Chris Cassell/ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

So many sentiments including "Maduro is jailed while mass murderer Netanyahu runs free?" and
"Elect an asshole, expect a shit show".
Also:
"Honk if you are NOT in the Epstein files."
§Messages in bright colors
by Elon is a Con
sm_sunpalestine.jpg
original image (2048x1538)
Maduro is jailed while mass murderer Netanyahu runs free?
Elect an asshole, expect a shit show.
§Trump Jails People in Art
by Elon is a Con
sm_sunjail.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§End the ICE age
§End the ICE age
sm_sunendiceage.jpg
original image (1148x2048)
§Honk honk!
§Honk honk!
sm_sunhonk.jpg
original image (2048x1896)
§Uses for ICE
§Uses for ICE
sm_sunuses.jpg
original image (2048x1658)
For coffee and lemonade but not for ICE
§Elon moves to make a Nazi salute
by Elon is a Con
sm_sunelon.jpg
original image (1500x2048)
§Elon from another angle
§Elon from another angle
sm_sunelon2.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Shame
§Shame
sm_sunshame.jpg
original image (2048x1484)
§shadows on the El Camino Real
by Elon is a Con
sm_sunteslatesla.jpg
original image (2048x1381)
§Thuggery
§Thuggery
sm_sunthuggery.jpg
original image (1473x2048)
§ICE out for Good and more
by Elon is a Con
sm_sun_old_lady.jpg
original image (2048x1459)
