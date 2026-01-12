From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anger and Outrage in Marin Over Trump's Terrorist Murders
Thousands in Memorial March at Marin County Civic Center
(San Rafael, Jan. 11) - The crowd wore black and held flowers as they carried "coffins" from the War Memorial Auditorium to the Civic Center building and back.
In a weekend of nationwide protests against a government run by a megalomaniac gangster that is shredding what is left of US democracy, Marin County was no exception. Assembling at nine thirty on a brisk Sunday morning, old and young heard speeches warning of the nation's descent into tyranny.
The shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, added yet another name to the list of those murdered by a lawless regime.
The protesters carried symbolic coffins bearing the names of many of those murdered by ICE. They walked from the plaza in front of the War Memorial Auditorium to the Civic Center building, paused in front of the county jail where they posted flowers and the names of victims. Returning to the plaza, the "coffins," covered with lowers, were deposited on the ground. One coffin was labeled "democracy."
As Kristie Noem, one of the obscene bimbo playmates selected by Trump to decorate his gold encrusted office, immediately called the dead woman a "domestic terrorist," millions are beginning to understand that this President is the real domestic terrorist and who, in serivce to an extreme racism views the US civil rights movement as a crime against white America, is plundering the country and the world for his own enrichment.
Combined with Trump's narcissistic personality disorder is an uncanny ability to exploit the nation's impoverished and demoralized victims of an perverted and unequal economic and social system. By dangling counterfeit baubles of wealth and power he has corrupted not only millions but an entire political party.
As the Trump machine cranks out invective and comforting absurdities, the would-be tyrant regime is precipitating wars and genocides world-wide.
Those horrified by Trump's endless corruption and criminality are still, till now, proclaiming the virtues of peaceful and orderly protest. A noble commitment.
But as Trump's masked militarized goons rampage through the streets of our towns and cities to implement the impulses of this planetary enemy, many among us begin to wonder about what it will take to end the nightmare.
See all high resolution photos here.
