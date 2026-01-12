From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Honoring Our Relatives: Amah Mutsun Botanical Illustrations and The Teachings of Plants
Date:
Friday, February 13, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Amah Mutsun Land Trust
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Please join us for the “Honoring Our Relatives: Amah Mutsun Botanical Illustrations and The Teachings of Plants”, an exhibition and symposium inspiring love and kinship between plants and people.
The event begins on February 13th at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History from 6-8 pm with an opening reception featuring illustrations of culturally important plants by Amah Mutsun tribal members and UC Santa Cruz student artists.
Then join us again on Saturday February 14th at the symposium at the UC Santa Cruz Hay Barn from 1-4:30 pm.
The symposium will include a keynote presentation from renowned herbalist, healer, and teacher Sage LaPena, a panel discussion with our AMLT Tribal Stewards, and includes herbal tea-making and an opportunity to create your own plant artwork.
It will be an incredible celebration of art and Mutsun culture!
For more information go to: https://www.santacruzmah.org/exhibitions/honoring-our-relatives
For more information: https://amlt.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 12, 2026 11:57AM
