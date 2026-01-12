top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/13/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Racial Justice

Honoring Our Relatives: Amah Mutsun Botanical Illustrations and The Teachings of Plants

Santa Cruz Museum of Art &amp; History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz
original image (994x1536)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 13, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Amah Mutsun Land Trust
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Please join us for the “Honoring Our Relatives: Amah Mutsun Botanical Illustrations and The Teachings of Plants”, an exhibition and symposium inspiring love and kinship between plants and people.

The event begins on February 13th at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History from 6-8 pm with an opening reception featuring illustrations of culturally important plants by Amah Mutsun tribal members and UC Santa Cruz student artists.

Then join us again on Saturday February 14th at the symposium at the UC Santa Cruz Hay Barn from 1-4:30 pm.

The symposium will include a keynote presentation from renowned herbalist, healer, and teacher Sage LaPena, a panel discussion with our AMLT Tribal Stewards, and includes herbal tea-making and an opportunity to create your own plant artwork.

It will be an incredible celebration of art and Mutsun culture!

For more information go to: https://www.santacruzmah.org/exhibitions/honoring-our-relatives
For more information: https://amlt.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 12, 2026 11:57AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code