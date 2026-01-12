From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Zoe Rally at UC Berkeley
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
55 Sather Rd, Berkeley, CA 94720
UC Berkeley student Zoe Rosenberg will be beginning the semester on house arrest as a punishment for rescuing four sick, abused chickens from a Perdue slaughterhouse in the Bay Area.
Compassion is not a crime. While industrial factory farms continue to operate behind locked gates .The people who expose their cruelty and rescue the dying are being silenced by the legal system.
Join us at Sproul Plaza as we stand in solidarity with Zoe Rosenberg and the millions of animals still trapped in the factory farming system. We are here to bridge the gap between the "Organic" marketing lies and the industrial reality.
WHEN: 12:00 pm January 23rd
WHERE: Upper Sproul Plaza, Berkeley, CA 94720
WEAR: Whatever you like
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a .3 mile walk. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 12, 2026 10:59AM
