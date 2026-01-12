From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meetup: DxE's 13 Years of Activism For Animals!
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Join us the celebrate DxE's 13 year anniversary! We'll share an inspiring recap of what we have achieved together over the last 13 years then open it up for folks to share stories of things they have learned and important activism experiences they have had.
Fresh coffee, tea, and a delicious plant-based brunch will be provided at the Meetup as well!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, January 17th 11am-12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be plant-based brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 12, 2026 10:46AM
