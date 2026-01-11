From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fight Back Against Trump March & Rally
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
Winchester Blvd. & Stevens Creek Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA
March and rally against one year of Project 2025!
Sponsored by San José Against War, Community Service Organization San José, San José Students for a Democratic Society, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization
