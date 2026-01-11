From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinian West Bank: Siege and Resilience: Olive Harvest
Date:
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church
Location Details:
Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church
1140 Cowper Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
1140 Cowper Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
An in-depth conversation with Dr. Sharat G. Lin on how the annual olive harvest is now at the frontline of resistance and resilience to the occupation of the West Bank.
For Palestinians the olive harvest has for millennia been a foundation of their culture, economy, and identity. As the Israeli settler movement became more virulent, the olive harvest has become a frontline of confrontation and resilience. The olive harvest also opens a window into rural life and the broader challengers of living under occupation, and the role of international solidarity.
Free admission
Register at: https://qrto.org/mOlXn8
For more information: https://qrto.org/mOlXn8
