Venezuela Solidarity Campaign Takes London
Venezuela Solidarity Campaign Rallied in London
“Donald Trump is not interested in international law; he is only interested in power,” Jeremy Corbyn told the rally. “This is really about a US grab for the natural resources of Latin America. It is our job to stand in solidarity with the people of Latin America, who oppose all this.”
Statements released by Europe’s political establishment were virtually void of any substance, declaring generic support for international law while avoiding to locate US actions inside the same framework. “Starmer’s obsequiousness is matched by the EU leaders, who fear Trump but rush to appease him every time,” wrote Lindsey German of Stop the War. “This is despite the [US] national security strategy explicitly encouraging far-right parties in Europe.”
“Trump is a war criminal and we should have nothing to do with him,” she added at the rally. “What a scandal it is that Keir Starmer is frightened to say anything at all about this.”
further coverage: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/589
For more information: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/589
