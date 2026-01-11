Raging for Renee at Tesla by Germaine Granwol

On a day of rage after the fatal shooting of legal observer Renee Good in Minneapolis, the Raging Grannies and The Wolves led a rally in front of one the Tesla dealerships in Palo Alto, CA

Photos: Please credit the photographer if you use these.

Mishaa DeShaw/ProBonoPhoto

Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto

Top Photo by Mishaa DeShaw



A large crowd spread across store fronts at Stanford Shopping Center, centering their protest at the Tesla showroom on January 10.



With the backdrop of flashy posters for Tesla's "affordable Model Y vehicle, demonstrators raised signs including:

Rage for Renee

Mother of 3 Murdered

Will They Come for YOU Next?

Fire ICE

ICE is Domestic Terrorism





