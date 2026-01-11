top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Immigrant Rights

Raging for Renee at Tesla

by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
On a day of rage after the fatal shooting of legal observer Renee Good in Minneapolis, the Raging Grannies and The Wolves led a rally in front of one the Tesla dealerships in Palo Alto, CA
On a day of rage after the fatal shooting of legal observer Renee Good in Minneapolis, the Raging Grannies and The Wolves led a rally in ...
original image (3097x2323)
Photos: Please credit the photographer if you use these.
Mishaa DeShaw/ProBonoPhoto
Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
Top Photo by Mishaa DeShaw

A large crowd spread across store fronts at Stanford Shopping Center, centering their protest at the Tesla showroom on January 10.

With the backdrop of flashy posters for Tesla's "affordable Model Y vehicle, demonstrators raised signs including:
Rage for Renee
Mother of 3 Murdered
Will They Come for YOU Next?
Fire ICE
ICE is Domestic Terrorism


For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
§All Along the Tesla
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
sm_ragealtesla.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Photo by Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Murdered by ICE Mother of 3
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
sm_ragemdlindao.jpg
original image (2135x2846)
Mishaa DeGraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Aww, nobody likes Trump
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
sm_ragealwizard.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
Photo Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§One Nation, Under Guard
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
sm_ragemdunderguard.jpg
original image (3879x3879)
The Wolves led a song with the same title
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Model Y poster in the background
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:42AM
sm_ragealmodely.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Fire ICE
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragemdyoga.jpg
original image (3092x2319)
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Two Members of The Wolves Taking Over the Parking Lot
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragealenoughbetter.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§LGBTQ+ flag
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragemdgaytachi.jpg
original image (2361x1771)
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§DeICE
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragealdeice.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§ICE is domestic terrorism
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragemddianer.jpg
original image (1768x2357)
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Free Masks with Frog
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragemdfreemasks.jpg
original image (2296x3061)
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Liberate Us from Trump
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_rageal_liberae.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Hate Doesn't Make Us Great
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_hate.jpg
original image (2025x2025)
Photo: Mishaa Degraw/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Rage for Renee Sign
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_ragealragesmall.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Raging Granny in Apron and Hat
by Germaine Granwol
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 4:43AM
sm_rageallindam.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
Photo: Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
http://www.TheWolves.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code