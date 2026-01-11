From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Raging for Renee at Tesla
On a day of rage after the fatal shooting of legal observer Renee Good in Minneapolis, the Raging Grannies and The Wolves led a rally in front of one the Tesla dealerships in Palo Alto, CA
Photos: Please credit the photographer if you use these.
Mishaa DeShaw/ProBonoPhoto
Alfred Leung/ProBonoPhoto
Top Photo by Mishaa DeShaw
A large crowd spread across store fronts at Stanford Shopping Center, centering their protest at the Tesla showroom on January 10.
With the backdrop of flashy posters for Tesla's "affordable Model Y vehicle, demonstrators raised signs including:
Rage for Renee
Mother of 3 Murdered
Will They Come for YOU Next?
Fire ICE
ICE is Domestic Terrorism
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
