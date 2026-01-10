top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California U.S. Racial Justice

70th Anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott - Bus Ride to Justice

by Edited from Fred Gray Sr., Esq.
Sat, Jan 10, 2026 11:15PM
On a warm sunny day in Washington DC, after our Black Agriculture Breakfast Forum during Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Week, I met Fred Gray, Sr., Esq. He remains a special determined son from the blood stain soil in the Heart of Dixie, blessed to have called and his response remains cherished wisdom.
On a warm sunny day in Washington DC, after our Black Agriculture Breakfast Forum during Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Week, I me...
original image (600x900)
Bus Ride to Justice, the best-selling autobiography by acclaimed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray, appears now in a newly revised edition that updates Attorney Gray’s remarkable career of “destroying everything segregated that I could find.”

Of particular interest will be the details Gray reveals for the first time about Rosa Parks’s 1955 arrest. Gray was the young lawyer for Mrs. Rosa L. Parks, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Montgomery Improvement Association, which organized the 382-day Montgomery Bus Boycott after Parks’s arrest.

February 1, 1956 Attorney Gray filed the landmark Federal case Browder v. Gayle, that withstood appeal and was affirmed by the United States Supreme Court, a mighty blow to racial segregation through the world.

As the last survivor of that inner circle, Gray speaks about the strategic reasons Mrs. Parks was presented as a demure, random victim of Jim Crow policies when in reality she was a committed, strong-willed activist who was willing to be arrested so there could be a test case to challenge segregation laws.

Gray’s remarkable career also includes landmark civil rights cases in voting rights, education, housing, employment, law enforcement, jury selection, and more. He is widely considered one of the most successful civil rights attorneys of the twentieth century and his cases are studied in law schools around the world.

In addition he is an ordained Church of Christ Minister and was one of the first Blacks elected to the Alabama Legislature in the modern era.

Initially denied entrance to Alabama’s segregated law school, he eventually became the first Black President of the Alabama Bar Association.

Give thanks to his amazing walk.
Michael Harris, Chair
Rosa Parks Day in California
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code