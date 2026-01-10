top
San Francisco Anti-War

US Out Of Venezuela! San Francisco Rally Demands Halt Of US Imperialist Attacks & At Home

by LVP
Sat, Jan 10, 2026 8:57PM
A rally was held against the attack on Venezuela on January 10th in San Francisco. Speakers connected the war abroad with the war at home.
An Immigrant Rights Organizer Against The ICE Attacks
original image (640x556)
A rally and march was held in San Francisco on January 10, 2026 to protest the US invasion of Venezuela, the kidnapping of he President and his wife Cilia Flores and the continuing wars abroad that the Trump government is expanding. Speakers also tied this to the murder of Minneapolis legal observer Renae Nicole Good and the rise of fascism in the US.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DTaovBD3vaA
§Trump Is The Real Criminal
by LVP
Sat, Jan 10, 2026 8:57PM
sm_img_3795.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The march went through part of the Mission
https://youtu.be/DTaovBD3vaA
