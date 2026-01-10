From the Open-Publishing Calendar
US Out Of Venezuela! San Francisco Rally Demands Halt Of US Imperialist Attacks & At Home
A rally was held against the attack on Venezuela on January 10th in San Francisco. Speakers connected the war abroad with the war at home.
A rally and march was held in San Francisco on January 10, 2026 to protest the US invasion of Venezuela, the kidnapping of he President and his wife Cilia Flores and the continuing wars abroad that the Trump government is expanding. Speakers also tied this to the murder of Minneapolis legal observer Renae Nicole Good and the rise of fascism in the US.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DTaovBD3vaA
