A rally and march was held in San Francisco on January 10, 2026 to protest the US invasion of Venezuela, the kidnapping of he President and his wife Cilia Flores and the continuing wars abroad that the Trump government is expanding. Speakers also tied this to the murder of Minneapolis legal observer Renae Nicole Good and the rise of fascism in the US.Production of Labor Video Project