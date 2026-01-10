From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Strike Is Coming
A general strike is when working people refuse their labor until demands are met. Research shows we need 3.5% of the population, or 11 million Americans, to be successful. Our STRIKE CARD tracks progress so we all know when it’s time to strike. We already have 407,443 people committed as of today.
We’ve voted, we’ve protested, and still, they ignore us. Our government refuses to meet our basic needs while the billionaire class hoards wealth and power. Our greatest power is our labor and our right to refuse it. We aim to unite every person and organization fighting for racial, economic, and environmental justice, so that together, we can see real change in our lifetimes.
The General Strike is a decentralized network of people and organizations committed to striking once we reach 3.5% of the U.S. population, or 11 million people. We don’t have a traditional “leader” or hierarchical structure, and no one gets paid to do this work. Instead we have an ever shifting network of organizers, all building towards the General Strike in their own ways. Check out our values for more info, and join us!
-----------------------------
Strike Phases
01 Base Organizing / 0 - 6M Signed Strike Cards
This phase is all about building an interconnected groundswell of people who are committed to The General Strike. We are reaching out to organizations and influential individuals who are already taking action for racial, economic, and climate justice and plugging them into the network. We are building a decentralized infrastructure with the capacity to explode into exponential growth.
02 Coalition building & Strike Day prep / 6M - 10M Signed strike Cards
With over half of the needed strike cards signed, we will have established the plan for a General Strike and expanding our coalition. Now it’ll be time to bring our demands into focus, and to map out what Strike Day(s) will really look. A series of Strike Day coalition meetings will commence to draft a list of highly specific demands to specific controlling entities, to pick a strike date(s), and to plan the events of Strike Day(s). Specific demands will come from the leaders and experts of our various existing fights for racial, economic, gender and environmental justice that have the on the ground experience in their unique areas.
03 Finalizing demands / 10M - 11M Signed strike Cards
As we near our critical goal of 11M strikers we will finalize our demands and prepare for Strike Day. Accumulated strike funds and partners in mutual aid will help distribute support to all registered strikers as needed. A team of legal aids will formulate the official language for the strike. If employees choose, strike notices will be distributed to employers per their request. Now all that’s left to do is STRIKE!
-----------------------------
Signing a Strike Card is one of the most important steps you can take in ensuring the success of The General Strike. You will receive important email and SMS updates. The General Strike is a 100% grassroots organization and your data will never be shared or sold.
Sign a Strike Card today!
The General Strike is a decentralized network of people and organizations committed to striking once we reach 3.5% of the U.S. population, or 11 million people. We don’t have a traditional “leader” or hierarchical structure, and no one gets paid to do this work. Instead we have an ever shifting network of organizers, all building towards the General Strike in their own ways. Check out our values for more info, and join us!
-----------------------------
Strike Phases
01 Base Organizing / 0 - 6M Signed Strike Cards
This phase is all about building an interconnected groundswell of people who are committed to The General Strike. We are reaching out to organizations and influential individuals who are already taking action for racial, economic, and climate justice and plugging them into the network. We are building a decentralized infrastructure with the capacity to explode into exponential growth.
02 Coalition building & Strike Day prep / 6M - 10M Signed strike Cards
With over half of the needed strike cards signed, we will have established the plan for a General Strike and expanding our coalition. Now it’ll be time to bring our demands into focus, and to map out what Strike Day(s) will really look. A series of Strike Day coalition meetings will commence to draft a list of highly specific demands to specific controlling entities, to pick a strike date(s), and to plan the events of Strike Day(s). Specific demands will come from the leaders and experts of our various existing fights for racial, economic, gender and environmental justice that have the on the ground experience in their unique areas.
03 Finalizing demands / 10M - 11M Signed strike Cards
As we near our critical goal of 11M strikers we will finalize our demands and prepare for Strike Day. Accumulated strike funds and partners in mutual aid will help distribute support to all registered strikers as needed. A team of legal aids will formulate the official language for the strike. If employees choose, strike notices will be distributed to employers per their request. Now all that’s left to do is STRIKE!
-----------------------------
Signing a Strike Card is one of the most important steps you can take in ensuring the success of The General Strike. You will receive important email and SMS updates. The General Strike is a 100% grassroots organization and your data will never be shared or sold.
Sign a Strike Card today!
For more information: https://generalstrikeus.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network