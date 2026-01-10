top
Americas U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

A Call for Accountability in ICE Cold Minneapolis Killing

by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Jan 10, 2026 2:15PM
Nationwide protests over the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis by ICE, saw protests calling for end immigration raids in cities across the country.
original image (1828x1196)
WASHINGTON (01-10) – In pouring rain outside the White House this afternoon, human rights activists engaged as they did in cities across the country in calling for “ICE out for Good,” protesting the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, a mother of three, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. The following day, tensions escaladed when two people accused by ICE of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang were shot as agents moved in to arrest them.

In both cases, protesters called for accountability in the shootings, while holding signs and demanding Trump’s removal from office, an end to his fascist regime, the restoration of our democracy and an end to ICE and the militarization of local and federal law enforcement agencies.

During today’s short rally, one speaker referred to those present as “patriots” in standing up for the urgently needed changes to save our democracy, “before it is too late.”

In a democratic nation that prides itself on the rule of law, due process and justice, which proclaims itself as a government “By the People, for the People,” we have instead during these last twelve months rapidly evolved into one which serves the interests and directions of billionaires that supersede those of ordinary citizens and in which corporate interests, and influence dictate the scope and direction government takes in all matters.

The militarization of law enforcement turning our cities into armed camps and being invaded by ICE agents is yet another sign of the contempt that the Trump regime has for its citizens by creating a fascist police state, while our elected representatives sit idly by debating what to do.

The gunning down of anyone in a just and democratic society should be a call for accountability and investigation to reveal the circumstance surrounding the death in seeking the truth of why such a fatal measure was called for and to seek justice for any wrongdoing.

After the rally, the group departed on a walk to make several loops around the White House and engaging with passersby while they chanted, calling for Trump’s removal and the abolishment of ICE.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2026 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Jan 10, 2026 2:15PM
sm_2_l1252062_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
http://A Call for Accountability in ICE Co...
