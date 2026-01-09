top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Panel On The Attack On Healthcare Workers & Patients & The Fight For Single Payer

Registration link https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&amp;id=24
original image (1608x616)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
National Campaign For Single Payer
Location Details:
Registration link https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=24
1/15/26 Panel On The Attack On Healthcare Workers & Patients and The Fight For Single Payer

Thursday, January 15, 7 to 8pm PT

Join us for a panel as healthcare workers report on the growing cutbacks and attacks on healthcare workers and unions, and what this means for patients and communities.

Registration link https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=24
Español a continuación

Thursday, January 15, 7 to 8pm PT

Join us for a panel as healthcare workers report on the growing cutbacks and attacks on healthcare workers and unions, and what this means for patients and communities.

Panelists:

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair, on the conditions at SFGH

Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA UCSF (retired), on the crisis at UCSF & Health & Safety

Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF City Community Healthcare, Delegate to SF Labor Council, on the staffing and healthcare crisis

Desireee Rojas, Past President Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, Sacramento, on how immigrant workers are being affected by healthcare cuts

Ana Malinow, MD, Retired Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, UCSF, National Single Payer Steering Committee, on national single payer

This session is the third in a virtual series of 30-minute teach-ins followed by a discussion of what it will take to put single payer on the nation's agenda and achieve the health care system we deserve. More information here on the National Single Payer organization.

https://nationalsinglepayer.com

Jueves 15 de enero, de 19:00 a 20:00 (hora del Pacífico)

Los trabajadores de la salud informarán sobre los crecientes recortes y ataques contra los trabajadores y sindicatos del sector sanitario y lo que esto significa para los pacientes y las comunidades.

Panelistas:

Brenda Barros, presidenta de la unidad sindical del Hospital General de San Francisco de SEIU 1021, sobre las condiciones en el Hospital General de San Francisco

Lisa Milos, de UPTE SCW UCSF (jubilada), sobre la crisis en UCSF.Cheryl Thornton, de SEIU 1021 SF City Community Healthcare, delegada del Consejo Laboral de San Francisco, sobre la escasez de personal y la crisis de atención médica

Desiree Rojas, expresidenta del Consejo Laboral para el Avance Latinoamericano, Sacramento, sobre cómo los trabajadores inmigrantes se ven afectados por los recortes en la atención médica

Ana Malinow, MD, profesora clínica de pediatría jubilada de UCSF, miembro del Comité Directivo Nacional para un Sistema de Salud de Pagador Único, sobre el sistema nacional de salud de pagador único

Esta sesión es la tercera de una serie virtual de charlas informativas de 30 minutos, seguidas de un debate sobre lo que se necesita para incluir el sistema de pago único en la agenda nacional y lograr el sistema de atención médica que merecemos.

Regístrese a continuación para recibir la información de Zoom.

It's Not Normal Teach-Ins
First Name // Nombre

Last Name // Apellido

Email // Correo *

This is the third of several teach-ins about our healthcare system. What topics would you like to see covered in future teach-ins? // Este es el tercer de varios talleres sobre nuestro sistema de salud. ¿Qué temas le gustaría que se abordaran en futuro?

Why are you interested in attending this teach-in? // ¿Por qué le interesa asistir a este taller?

Do you have any access needs or language interpretation requests for this event? // ¿Tiene alguna necesidad de acceso o solicitud de interpretación para este evento?

National Single Payer Condemns Acts of U.S. Foreign Aggression - CounterPunch.org

For more information: https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 9, 2026 9:28PM
§Memorial For Murdered SFGH UCSF UPTE CWA Member
by National Campaign For Single Payer
Fri, Jan 9, 2026 9:28PM
Memorial For UPTE CWA Member Roberto Rangel
original image (4032x3024)
Due to the failure to have proper staffing and health and safety protection UPTE CWA UCSF social worker Roberto Rangel was murdered by a patient.
https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/...
§City Healthcare Workers & The Community Fighting Closures
by National Campaign For Single Payer
Fri, Jan 9, 2026 9:28PM
seiu1021_ifpte__sfgh_arf_protest.8-22-19.jpg
SF City Healthcare Workers have been fighting threatened closures and the elimination of medicaid and the end of ACA subsidies will drive millions off of healthcare
https://sdaction.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/...
