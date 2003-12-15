From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: What's Going on in Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Phyllis Bennis and Richard Falk will focus on the developments on the ground in Gaza, the US role and Trump's “peace” plan, the consequences of the latest UN Security Council resolution, and what the UN has done and failed to do about the genocide. They will also talk about the current situation in the West Bank.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 9, 2026 8:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network