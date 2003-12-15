Webinar: What's Going on in Palestine

Date:

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

MAPA

Location Details:

Phyllis Bennis and Richard Falk will focus on the developments on the ground in Gaza, the US role and Trump's “peace” plan, the consequences of the latest UN Security Council resolution, and what the UN has done and failed to do about the genocide. They will also talk about the current situation in the West Bank.