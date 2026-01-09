Bay Area Women in Black Monthly Silent Vigil

Date:

Saturday, February 07, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Judith Berlowitz

Location Details:

In front of the Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Ave., Oakland CA

Come and stand with Bay Area Women in Black each first Saturday at noon in front of Oakland's Grand Lake Theater to demand an end to the US support of the ongoing genocide of the people of Palestine. Despite the so-called "cease fire" engineered by US president Trump in collusion with Israeli president Netanyahu, the deadly campaign of starvation, destruction, land usurpation and murder continues unabated. We choose to stand in silence in public spaces, dressed in black, our constitutional right. We do not respond to hecklers, but do silently acknowledge positive responses from the public. We provide signs and banners but encourage you to bring your own, in keeping with our focus. Feel free to bring a stool or chair if you are not able to stand for one hour.