Trader Joe's: Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

1885 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

Trader Joe's still refuses to stop selling chickens' flesh from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry, which boils chickens alive every day. We've sent thousands of emails, made thousands of social media comments, collected thousands of petition signatures, done hundreds of protests, protested the homes of its executives Tim Cook and CEO Bryan Palbaum, protested its headquarters and disrupted its grand openings and yet TJ's refuses to take action or talk to us other than to sue us to keep us out of its stores.

Please go to dxe.io/tjs to sign our petition asking TJ's to stop selling Perdue's Petaluma Poultry under its "Trader Joe's Organic Free Range Chicken" branding with a plant code of 2882 and join us at 1pm, Saturday, January 17th, outside the downtown Berkeley Trader Joe's (1885 University Ave) while we protest from the public sidewalk in accordance the judges order to not enter. If you're nervous about protesting, you're welcome to hold a placard quietly or outreach or just observe.

WHEN: 1:00pm Saturday, January 17th

WHERE: 1885 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

WEAR: Whatever you like

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.

ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a .3 mile walk. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook