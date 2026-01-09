From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest: ICE Out for Good
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Ocean & Water St, Santa Cruz
On Wednesday, January 7th, an American citizen - Renee Nicole Good -was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This killing is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence, impunity, and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against members of our communities.
A broad coalition of groups across the country is calling for a coordinated Ice Out For Good Weekend of Action on Saturday, January 10th and Sunday, January 11th to demand accountability, honor the life lost, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions.
A core principle behind all ICE Out For Good events is a commitment to nonviolent action and no civil disobedience. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values, and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events. All events should be held in public spaces or on public property.
We are asking attendees to wear all black - as a sign of mourning - and to hold signs honoring Renee Nicole Good and other victims of ICE violence or calling for the abolishment/defunding of ICE and an end to ICE terrorism.
Remind yourself of your rights as a protester here >> https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
For more information: https://www.indivisiblesantacruzcounty.com...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 9, 2026 1:30PM
