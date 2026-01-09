From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Vigil & Rally Against the ICE Murder in Minneapolis
Date:
Friday, January 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community Service Organization San Jose
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
VIGIL AND RALLY: ICE MURDERED RENEE GOOD SAY HER NAME
Earlier today ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Good, an ICE observer.
WE CANNOT LET THIS STAND
ICE is a blight in our community and only seeks to destroy us!
Join us this Friday, January 9th @ 6PM for a vigil and rally at the Mexican Heritage Plaza to demand justice for Renee and TO SAY HER NAME!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/csosanjose/
