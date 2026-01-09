San Jose: Vigil & Rally Against the ICE Murder in Minneapolis

Date:

Friday, January 09, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community Service Organization San Jose

Location Details:

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

VIGIL AND RALLY: ICE MURDERED RENEE GOOD SAY HER NAME



Earlier today ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Good, an ICE observer.



WE CANNOT LET THIS STAND



ICE is a blight in our community and only seeks to destroy us!



Join us this Friday, January 9th @ 6PM for a vigil and rally at the Mexican Heritage Plaza to demand justice for Renee and TO SAY HER NAME!