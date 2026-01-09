top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/9/2026
South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

San Jose: Vigil & Rally Against the ICE Murder in Minneapolis

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
original image (750x935)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community Service Organization San Jose
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
VIGIL AND RALLY: ICE MURDERED RENEE GOOD SAY HER NAME

Earlier today ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Good, an ICE observer.

WE CANNOT LET THIS STAND

ICE is a blight in our community and only seeks to destroy us!

Join us this Friday, January 9th @ 6PM for a vigil and rally at the Mexican Heritage Plaza to demand justice for Renee and TO SAY HER NAME!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/csosanjose/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 9, 2026 12:06AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code