top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

From E. Palestine to Moss Landing & Rosemont Louisiana, Corporate Poisoning & Crimes

by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:06PM
The criminal poisoning of people in the United States in mass incident casualty sites continues to expand. This program focuses on the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment, the Moss Landing battery fire in Monterey County and the massive chemical fire in Rosemont Louisiana, the people who were poisoned and the cover-up by the corporations and the government agencies and politicians who are controlled by the corporations.
Moss Landing Battery Fired
From East Palestine To Moss Landing & Roseland Louisiana, Corporate Poisoning & The Crimes

Mass Incident Casualty Sites, Corporate Capture, Cover-ups & National Single Payer Healthcare

Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States have been contaminated by derailments,
chemical and battery explosions and fires. This program looks at three mass incident casualty
sites including East Palestine where there was a Norfolk Southern derailment, a massive battery
fire in Moss Landing in California and a large chemical explosion in Roseland, Louisiana.

Speakers from all the communities talk about the cover-up by the EPA, OSHA and other government officials in collusion with the corporations who have captured the agencies that are supposed to protect the people and workers of the United States.

They also talk about their fight for healthcare after these catastrophes, the Stafford Act and the need for single payer and national healthcare for all people of the United States.

This interview was done on 1/4/26.

Additional Media:

Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition CICC
https://www.facebook.com/groups/758398132306434/

National Single Payer Campaign
https://nationalsinglepayer.com

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§East Palestine Demanded That Biden Provide Healthcare To No Avail
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:06PM
sm_biden_east_palestine_do_the_right_thing.jpg
original image (594x840)
Biden waited over a year to visit the East Palestine community and refused to institute the Stafford Act which would have provided healthcare and funds to move out of contaminated homes.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§Roseland Louisiana Chemical Fire Contaminated Thousands
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:06PM
louisiana_roseland_tank_fire.jpeg
Thousands of Roseland, Louisiana resident were poisoned by a major chemical fire and then were told to keep quiet about it if they wanted to keep their jobs.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§Trump & Vance Came To East Palestine With Promises But Refused Healthcare
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:06PM
sm_trump_vance_east_palestine.jpg
original image (1024x683)
Trump, Vance and RFK Jr. visited East Palestine and promised that if they were elected they would help the residents. Like Biden they refused to provide healthcare and money to move out of contaminated homes.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§East Palestine Residents Protested Failure Of Politicians To Keep Their Word
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:06PM
east_palestine_press_conf_man_of_his_word__2-3-25.jpg
East Palestine resident rallied on the 2nd anniversary when VP Vance came to commemorate the derailment and then left without providing healthcare for the residents who are dying and have lost their healthcare.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§Plume Of Smoke & Fire At The Moss Landing Battery Fire
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:07PM
sm_battery_moss-landing-fire-flare-up-3.png.webp
original image (1200x630)
The largest battery fire in the history of the United States at Moss Landing contaminated thousands and the community and workers were unprepared. Governor Gavin Newsom covered up the health and toxic dangers and his agencies refused to protect the residents.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
§Newsom & Elon Musk Are Happy Covering Up Health and Safety Issues
by LVP
Thu, Jan 8, 2026 11:07PM
sm_musk___newsom_shaking.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Governor Gavin Newsom has helped techno fascist cover-up serious health and safety problems at the Fremont, Tesla plant and his battery operations.
https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code