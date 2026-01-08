From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From E. Palestine to Moss Landing & Rosemont Louisiana, Corporate Poisoning & Crimes
The criminal poisoning of people in the United States in mass incident casualty sites continues to expand. This program focuses on the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment, the Moss Landing battery fire in Monterey County and the massive chemical fire in Rosemont Louisiana, the people who were poisoned and the cover-up by the corporations and the government agencies and politicians who are controlled by the corporations.
From East Palestine To Moss Landing & Roseland Louisiana, Corporate Poisoning & The Crimes
Mass Incident Casualty Sites, Corporate Capture, Cover-ups & National Single Payer Healthcare
Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States have been contaminated by derailments,
chemical and battery explosions and fires. This program looks at three mass incident casualty
sites including East Palestine where there was a Norfolk Southern derailment, a massive battery
fire in Moss Landing in California and a large chemical explosion in Roseland, Louisiana.
Speakers from all the communities talk about the cover-up by the EPA, OSHA and other government officials in collusion with the corporations who have captured the agencies that are supposed to protect the people and workers of the United States.
They also talk about their fight for healthcare after these catastrophes, the Stafford Act and the need for single payer and national healthcare for all people of the United States.
This interview was done on 1/4/26.
Additional Media:
Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition CICC
https://www.facebook.com/groups/758398132306434/
National Single Payer Campaign
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pj2Q1jRN9XU
