From East Palestine To Moss Landing & Roseland Louisiana, Corporate Poisoning & The CrimesMass Incident Casualty Sites, Corporate Capture, Cover-ups & National Single Payer HealthcareHundreds of thousands of people in the United States have been contaminated by derailments,chemical and battery explosions and fires. This program looks at three mass incident casualtysites including East Palestine where there was a Norfolk Southern derailment, a massive batteryfire in Moss Landing in California and a large chemical explosion in Roseland, Louisiana.Speakers from all the communities talk about the cover-up by the EPA, OSHA and other government officials in collusion with the corporations who have captured the agencies that are supposed to protect the people and workers of the United States.They also talk about their fight for healthcare after these catastrophes, the Stafford Act and the need for single payer and national healthcare for all people of the United States.This interview was done on 1/4/26.Additional Media:Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition CICCNational Single Payer CampaignWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project