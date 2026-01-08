Reject Alameda Health layoffs

Date:

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Jodi

Location Details:

Highland Hospital 3rd floor cafeteria

Bay Area: East Bay! Raise your voices and let the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees and the Board of Supervisors know that you reject their intended layoffs of 300+ local healthcare workers across 50 departments.



You deserve the right to accessible, quality and timely healthcare provided by local community members vs prioritizing contracted external or overseas workers.



On Wednesday, 1/14 morning your local healthcare workers will be in Sacramento lobbying at the "Fight for Your Health" Day in protest against the federal healthcare cuts. We need members of the public, YOU, to join us that same afternoon at Highland Hospital's 3rd floor cafeteria to tell the Board of Trustees why these layoffs will endanger your healthcare rights. If providing public comment, please keep speeches to one minute or less.



Supported by local union SEIU 1021