At a candidates event in San Francisco on January 7, 2025, California State Senator and Congressional candidate Scott Weiner abstained on a question of whether genocide was being committed in Gaza by Israel.
The whole candidates night is at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo0e38zb3I&;t=6120s
Production of Labor Video Project
For more information: https://youtu.be/upXMZeEomzY
