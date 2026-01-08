top
Americas South Bay Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

March and Rally for Renee Good and Venezuela!

People's Corner - Corner of Winchester and Stevens Creek Blvd San Jose
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley DSA
Location Details:
People's Corner - Corner of Winchester and Stevens Creek Blvd San Jose
While the Trump administration salivates about stealing the Venezuelan peoples’ oil, the terror has struck again at home. Renee Good, legal observer and mother, was murdered by ICE in cold blood. Join Silicon Valley DSA, the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, the Ross-Galarza Club Communist Party USA, and Party of Socialism and Liberation Bay Area as we denounce the imperialist war on Venezuela and remember the life and work of Renee Good!

Resist Trump’s terror abroad and at home!

Join us on Saturday 1/10 at 3 PM at Peace Corner on the corner of Stevens Creek and Winchester Blvd.
For more information: https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2026-01...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 5:56PM
