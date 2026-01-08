From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March and Rally for Renee Good and Venezuela!
Saturday, January 10, 2026
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Silicon Valley DSA
People's Corner - Corner of Winchester and Stevens Creek Blvd San Jose
While the Trump administration salivates about stealing the Venezuelan peoples’ oil, the terror has struck again at home. Renee Good, legal observer and mother, was murdered by ICE in cold blood. Join Silicon Valley DSA, the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, the Ross-Galarza Club Communist Party USA, and Party of Socialism and Liberation Bay Area as we denounce the imperialist war on Venezuela and remember the life and work of Renee Good!
Resist Trump’s terror abroad and at home!
Join us on Saturday 1/10 at 3 PM at Peace Corner on the corner of Stevens Creek and Winchester Blvd.
For more information: https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2026-01...
