top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/17/2026
South Bay Racial Justice

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Library SJPL Works, 3rd Floor 150 E Santa Fernando St San Jose CA 95112
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Library
SJPL Works, 3rd Floor
150 E Santa Fernando St
San Jose CA 95112
97th Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Defend and Advancing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in a Time of ChallengeQ
Reclaim Dr. King's radical legacy!

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.

Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee

Co-sponsored by NAACP of San Jose / Silicon Valley, San Jose Public Library, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, WILPF San Jose Branch, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay Chapter, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Teachers Empowering Youth Activism (TEYA), Afro UPRIS, San Jose Against War
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 5:54PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code