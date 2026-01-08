From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Library
SJPL Works, 3rd Floor
150 E Santa Fernando St
San Jose CA 95112
SJPL Works, 3rd Floor
150 E Santa Fernando St
San Jose CA 95112
97th Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Defend and Advancing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in a Time of ChallengeQ
Reclaim Dr. King's radical legacy!
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Co-sponsored by NAACP of San Jose / Silicon Valley, San Jose Public Library, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, WILPF San Jose Branch, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay Chapter, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Teachers Empowering Youth Activism (TEYA), Afro UPRIS, San Jose Against War
Defend and Advancing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in a Time of ChallengeQ
Reclaim Dr. King's radical legacy!
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Co-sponsored by NAACP of San Jose / Silicon Valley, San Jose Public Library, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, WILPF San Jose Branch, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay Chapter, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Teachers Empowering Youth Activism (TEYA), Afro UPRIS, San Jose Against War
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 5:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network