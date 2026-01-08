Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee

Location Details:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Library

SJPL Works, 3rd Floor

150 E Santa Fernando St

San Jose CA 95112

97th Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Defend and Advancing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in a Time of ChallengeQ

Reclaim Dr. King's radical legacy!



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible

Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.



Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee



Co-sponsored by NAACP of San Jose / Silicon Valley, San Jose Public Library, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, WILPF San Jose Branch, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay Chapter, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Teachers Empowering Youth Activism (TEYA), Afro UPRIS, San Jose Against War