Women in Black Berkeley, weekly vigil
Date:
Friday, January 09, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Rainey
Location Details:
next to UC Berkeley on Bancroft Ave at Telegraph Ave.
Women in Black Berkeley has been standing at UC Berkeley since 1988. We dress in black, hold signs, and hand out material protesting the illegal occupation of Palestine and the ongoing genocide by the Israeli military government that is done with the complicity of the United States. We engage with students that wish to converse, but do not respond to hecklers.
We invite you to join us every FRIDAY from 12PM - 1PM, next to UCB on Bancroft Ave at Telegraph Ave.
Please see the international website: https://womeninblack.org
For more information: https://womeninblack.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 5:18PM
