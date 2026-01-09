top
Indybay
protest cheer
Indybay
View events for the week of 1/9/2026
U.S. Police State & Prisons

ACLU: Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training

Virtual training session via ZOOM
Date:
Friday, January 09, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Email:
Location Details:
ACLU’s Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training

Friday, January 9, 2026 at 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM - 9 PM ET)

Online training via ZOOM

Register here: https://act.aclu.org/a/aclukyr

On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, an unarmed 37-year-old woman, in a south Minneapolis neighborhood. She leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

This weekend, people across the country are taking to the streets to demand accountability, honor Renee Good's life, and make visible the human cost of ICE's actions. Before you take action, learn your rights and how to stay safe and peaceful. Join the ACLU's Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training on 1/9/26 at 5 PM PT.

This training will give you the tools to take action safely, confidently, and with key de-escalation strategies in hand. You'll learn how to protect yourself, your community, and stand up for your rights.

What we'll cover:

--Know your rights during protests and law enforcement encounters

--Practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments

--Get prepared to take nonviolent action safely, powerfully and together

--Build the knowledge and strength to support others in the streets and beyond.

Because when we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready. RSVP NOW.

Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
For more information: https://act.aclu.org/a/aclukyr
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 4:00PM
