All are invited to attend:



~ A Community Conversation ~

How FASCISM Is Controlling Us and the World



Saturday, January 10, 2026

5:30pm - 7:00pm



Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St

San Francisco



Light vegetarian meal shared



Join us in conversation for

Updates / Analysis on Venezuela, Palestine and Immigration

- All struggles are related and must unite!



Conversation also on:

Moving with Love, Hope, Compassion and Knowledge

- Is how we can defeat fascism.