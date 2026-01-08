From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A Community Conversation: How Fascism is Controlling Us and the World
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
United Front Against Fascism
Location Details:
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA
474 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA
All are invited to attend:
~ A Community Conversation ~
How FASCISM Is Controlling Us and the World
Saturday, January 10, 2026
5:30pm - 7:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St
San Francisco
Light vegetarian meal shared
Join us in conversation for
Updates / Analysis on Venezuela, Palestine and Immigration
- All struggles are related and must unite!
Conversation also on:
Moving with Love, Hope, Compassion and Knowledge
- Is how we can defeat fascism.
~ A Community Conversation ~
How FASCISM Is Controlling Us and the World
Saturday, January 10, 2026
5:30pm - 7:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St
San Francisco
Light vegetarian meal shared
Join us in conversation for
Updates / Analysis on Venezuela, Palestine and Immigration
- All struggles are related and must unite!
Conversation also on:
Moving with Love, Hope, Compassion and Knowledge
- Is how we can defeat fascism.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 3:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network