From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
National Day of Protest: No Occupation of Venezuela! No ICE Occupation of Our Cities!
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong and partners
Location Details:
SF Bay Area protests and beyond
Participants are to honor peaceful, nonviolent action.
Participants are to honor peaceful, nonviolent action.
NATIONWIDE DAY of PROTEST ACTIONS - We Must Rise Up Against Authoritarianism!
Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
Locations: Protests & Actions throughout SF Bay Area and beyond
GO HERE TO FIND AN ACTION NEAR YOU:
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
https://www.teslatakedown.com/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
#NoICE
#NoWar
#JusticeForRenee
#PeaceInVenezuela
This week alone, the Trump administration has unconstitutionally launched airstrikes on Venezuela and ousted President Nicolás Maduro. Then on Wednesday night, U.S. citizen and mother of three children, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot in her car by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
Don’t stand on the sidelines while Trump spills blood on behalf of the billionaire class while they jack up the prices for rent, healthcare and groceries. Stand with us and take action this Saturday.
We know the bombs over Venezuela and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s untrained ICE militia in our cities are about billionaires making themselves richer no matter the human cost. We stand united demanding an end to the Venezuelan occupation and the removal of reckless untrained ICE agents from our communities.
Every dollar spent in wars overseas or at home is a dollar we paid for with our taxes - a dollar that could and should go to helping our communities thrive. We can have good jobs, better schools, access to healthcare and get our basic needs met. But not while our government works for billionaires and not for us.
Join us, stand strong and speak up!
Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events
______________________________________
ACLU - Protest Safety, Know Your Rights, and Deescalation Training webinar on Jan. 9th (day before nationwide protests)
Friday, January 9, 2026 at 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM - 9 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/aclukyr
On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, an unarmed 37-year-old woman, in a south Minneapolis neighborhood. She leaves behind a 6-year-old son.
This weekend, people across the country are taking to the streets to demand accountability, honor Renee Good's life, and make visible the human cost of ICE's actions. Before you take action, learn your rights and how to stay safe and peaceful. Join the ACLU's Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training on 1/9/26
Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
Locations: Protests & Actions throughout SF Bay Area and beyond
GO HERE TO FIND AN ACTION NEAR YOU:
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
https://www.teslatakedown.com/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
#NoICE
#NoWar
#JusticeForRenee
#PeaceInVenezuela
This week alone, the Trump administration has unconstitutionally launched airstrikes on Venezuela and ousted President Nicolás Maduro. Then on Wednesday night, U.S. citizen and mother of three children, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot in her car by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
Don’t stand on the sidelines while Trump spills blood on behalf of the billionaire class while they jack up the prices for rent, healthcare and groceries. Stand with us and take action this Saturday.
We know the bombs over Venezuela and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s untrained ICE militia in our cities are about billionaires making themselves richer no matter the human cost. We stand united demanding an end to the Venezuelan occupation and the removal of reckless untrained ICE agents from our communities.
Every dollar spent in wars overseas or at home is a dollar we paid for with our taxes - a dollar that could and should go to helping our communities thrive. We can have good jobs, better schools, access to healthcare and get our basic needs met. But not while our government works for billionaires and not for us.
Join us, stand strong and speak up!
Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events
______________________________________
ACLU - Protest Safety, Know Your Rights, and Deescalation Training webinar on Jan. 9th (day before nationwide protests)
Friday, January 9, 2026 at 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM - 9 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/aclukyr
On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, an unarmed 37-year-old woman, in a south Minneapolis neighborhood. She leaves behind a 6-year-old son.
This weekend, people across the country are taking to the streets to demand accountability, honor Renee Good's life, and make visible the human cost of ICE's actions. Before you take action, learn your rights and how to stay safe and peaceful. Join the ACLU's Protest Safety, Know Your Rights and De-Escalation Training on 1/9/26
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 3:15PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network