From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
2026 Gender Justice Reception & Policy Convening (Sacramento)
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Equal Rights Advocates California
Location Details:
The California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Stronger California Advocates Network invites you to join our
2026 Gender Justice Reception & Policy Convening.
We will celebrate our 2025 policy wins for women, families, and communities in partnership with the Legislative Women's Caucus, and preview emerging priorities in 2026 to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.
Stronger California is a coalition of 73 organizations from across the state working to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.
In these tumultuous times, gathering with our community matters more than ever. Let's reaffirm our collective power and commitment to fighting for the rights and dignity of all workers, families and communities.
January 20, 2026 at 5 PM - 7 PM
* Program starts at 5:30 pm
The California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
RSVP: https://give.equalrights.org/event/stronger-california-2026-reception-and-policy-fair/e753012
Policy Tabling, 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Visit with Stronger California advocates and community members from across the state who will discuss their communities' needs and policy solutions.
Program: 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Speakers include Legislative Women's Caucus members, Stronger CA advocates, and community representatives.
2026 Gender Justice Reception & Policy Convening.
We will celebrate our 2025 policy wins for women, families, and communities in partnership with the Legislative Women's Caucus, and preview emerging priorities in 2026 to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.
Stronger California is a coalition of 73 organizations from across the state working to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.
In these tumultuous times, gathering with our community matters more than ever. Let's reaffirm our collective power and commitment to fighting for the rights and dignity of all workers, families and communities.
January 20, 2026 at 5 PM - 7 PM
* Program starts at 5:30 pm
The California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
RSVP: https://give.equalrights.org/event/stronger-california-2026-reception-and-policy-fair/e753012
Policy Tabling, 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Visit with Stronger California advocates and community members from across the state who will discuss their communities' needs and policy solutions.
Program: 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Speakers include Legislative Women's Caucus members, Stronger CA advocates, and community representatives.
For more information: https://give.equalrights.org/event/stronge...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 2:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network