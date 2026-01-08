top
Central Valley
Central Valley
View events for the week of 1/20/2026
California Central Valley Womyn

2026 Gender Justice Reception & Policy Convening (Sacramento)

The California Museum 1020 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814
original image (896x263)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Equal Rights Advocates California
Location Details:
The California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Stronger California Advocates Network invites you to join our
2026 Gender Justice Reception & Policy Convening.

We will celebrate our 2025 policy wins for women, families, and communities in partnership with the Legislative Women's Caucus, and preview emerging priorities in 2026 to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.

Stronger California is a coalition of 73 organizations from across the state working to advance gender, racial, and economic justice.

In these tumultuous times, gathering with our community matters more than ever. Let's reaffirm our collective power and commitment to fighting for the rights and dignity of all workers, families and communities.

January 20, 2026 at 5 PM - 7 PM
* Program starts at 5:30 pm

The California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814

RSVP: https://give.equalrights.org/event/stronger-california-2026-reception-and-policy-fair/e753012

Policy Tabling, 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Visit with Stronger California advocates and community members from across the state who will discuss their communities' needs and policy solutions.

Program: 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Speakers include Legislative Women's Caucus members, Stronger CA advocates, and community representatives.
For more information: https://give.equalrights.org/event/stronge...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 2:35PM
