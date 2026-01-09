From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice for Renee Nicole Good
Friday, January 09, 2026
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Dare to Struggle Bay Area
630 Sansome Street, San Francisco
Take to the streets and the ICE field office to demand:
1) Release the name of the ICE pig who murdered Renee Nicole Good
2) Charge him with murder
3) Arrest all officers involved
4) All ICE pigs out of Minneapolis, the Bay, everywhere, "ICE OUT NOW!"
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTPs9gBlEPB/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 1:41PM
