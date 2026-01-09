Justice for Renee Nicole Good

Date:

Friday, January 09, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Dare to Struggle Bay Area

Location Details:

630 Sansome Street, San Francisco

Take to the streets and the ICE field office to demand:



1) Release the name of the ICE pig who murdered Renee Nicole Good

2) Charge him with murder

3) Arrest all officers involved

4) All ICE pigs out of Minneapolis, the Bay, everywhere, "ICE OUT NOW!"



