My briefing to the UN Security Council on US Aggression Against Venezuela by Jeffrey Sachs

Since 1947, US foreign policy has repeatedly used force, covert action, and political manipulation to bring about regime change in other countries. This is a carefully documented historical fact. In her book Covert Regime Change (2018), political scientist Lindsey O'Rourke documents 70 attempted US regime change operations between 1947 and 1989 alone.

