top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/10/2026
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

San Jose #teslatakedown / Make Billionaires PAY!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie Tesla TakeDown San Jose
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.

Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon. But whether he gets it is up to all of us.

Elon's trillion depends on hitting huge benchmarks. We're coming together at Tesla facilities to make sure he never reaches them.

Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.

TeslaTakeDown San Jose has expanded our message to include Trillionaires & ALL Billionaires.

Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.

Wear: a jacket, hat/sunscreen.

Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.

We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.

Let’s make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg pay for the damage, hurt, and chaos they inflict daily on our democracy.

How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock

& join our protest.

Don’t shop on Amazon.

Boycott Meta.

As for Palantir, there seems to be no limit on how much information can be snatched up, sold, and bought for the government to keep tabs on us. Looking at the “big beautiful bill” it’s clear that there are wheels in motion for this tech infrastructure to continue to balloon. It’s alarming to see $700 million set aside in this bill for ICE’s “information technology investments to support enforcement and removal operations.”

Together, let's fight back!

Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-jose-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 8:09AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code