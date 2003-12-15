From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose #teslatakedown / Make Billionaires PAY!
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie Tesla TakeDown San Jose
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.
Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon. But whether he gets it is up to all of us.
Elon's trillion depends on hitting huge benchmarks. We're coming together at Tesla facilities to make sure he never reaches them.
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.
TeslaTakeDown San Jose has expanded our message to include Trillionaires & ALL Billionaires.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a jacket, hat/sunscreen.
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.
We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.
Let’s make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg pay for the damage, hurt, and chaos they inflict daily on our democracy.
How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock
& join our protest.
Don’t shop on Amazon.
Boycott Meta.
As for Palantir, there seems to be no limit on how much information can be snatched up, sold, and bought for the government to keep tabs on us. Looking at the “big beautiful bill” it’s clear that there are wheels in motion for this tech infrastructure to continue to balloon. It’s alarming to see $700 million set aside in this bill for ICE’s “information technology investments to support enforcement and removal operations.”
Together, let's fight back!
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-jose-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 8, 2026 8:09AM
