top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/7/2026
San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Emergency protest of the ICE murder in Minneapolis.

isf protest
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible/Cat
Location Details:
We will gather at 630 Sansome, San Francisco
Emergency protest of the ICE murder in Minneapolis. We will gather at 630 Sansome at 6 PM.
Candlelight vigil.
The protest will focus on commemorating the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and spreading information on how to defend our community against ICE, and combating DHS lies.

Our main message is Observe! Record! Abolish! and we will be urging community members to join their local Adopt-a-Corner group by going to https://ndlon.org/adopt-a-day-labor-corner/.

This is a non-violent, peaceful protest organized by Indivisible San Francisco. We expect all attendees to follow our rules for peaceful protest.

If you are an at-risk community member, we do not recommend attending this action.


Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 7, 2026 4:21PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code