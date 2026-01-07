From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency protest of the ICE murder in Minneapolis.
Date:
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible/Cat
Location Details:
We will gather at 630 Sansome, San Francisco
Emergency protest of the ICE murder in Minneapolis. We will gather at 630 Sansome at 6 PM.
Candlelight vigil.
The protest will focus on commemorating the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and spreading information on how to defend our community against ICE, and combating DHS lies.
Our main message is Observe! Record! Abolish! and we will be urging community members to join their local Adopt-a-Corner group by going to https://ndlon.org/adopt-a-day-labor-corner/.
This is a non-violent, peaceful protest organized by Indivisible San Francisco. We expect all attendees to follow our rules for peaceful protest.
If you are an at-risk community member, we do not recommend attending this action.
Candlelight vigil.
The protest will focus on commemorating the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and spreading information on how to defend our community against ICE, and combating DHS lies.
Our main message is Observe! Record! Abolish! and we will be urging community members to join their local Adopt-a-Corner group by going to https://ndlon.org/adopt-a-day-labor-corner/.
This is a non-violent, peaceful protest organized by Indivisible San Francisco. We expect all attendees to follow our rules for peaceful protest.
If you are an at-risk community member, we do not recommend attending this action.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 7, 2026 4:21PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network