Newsom Has Taken $10 million from Google and represents the tech billionaires in California. He has also twice vetoed a California bill to require a truck driver for trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs. He also has put a tech corporate lawyer on the CPUC

§ Waymo's Killing Cats & Dogs by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

This mural by artist Andrew Hong Knight shows the role of Waymo on the streets. California politicians and Newsom have allowed Google owned Waymo's and other robo taxis to operate despite the serious dangers to the San Francisco residents, firefighters and ambulances in a power outage and earthquake when these vehicles will shutdown in the middle of road blocking the streets.