Palestine International Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Italian USB Union Urges US Longshore Workers & Unions to Join 2/6/26 General Strike for Palestine

by LVP
Wed, Jan 7, 2026 8:58AM
The Italian Union USB is calling for a global strike against the genocide in Gaza, militarism and the attacks on workers worldwide. They are also warning about the growth of fascism globally.
Italian USB Union & Dockers Are Calling For US Longsore workers & US unions to take action on February 6, 2026
Italian USB Union Urges US Longshore Workers & Unions To Join 2/6/26 General Strike For Palestine

The Italian workers union USB and it's dockers section representative Francesco Staccioli reported on the international call for action against military weapons to Israel, against militarism and attacks on the working class on February 6, 2026.

They reported on the attacks on the unions and Palestinian activists as well as the need to fight fascism.

They also talked about the threat of AI and the militarization of the ports of Europe as the capitalists massively increase military spending. He reports that you cannot fight AI while ignoring the militarization of the ports and the shipment of weapons to Israel.

He particularly urges the ILWU and ILA to join them when they take action in a general strike on the February 6th.

This interview was done on 1/6/26

Additional Links:

Italian USB Union Report To US Workers On Italy Gen Strike Against Militarization & For Palestine
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE

Additional Links
USB Union
http://www.usb.it
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qGlTCYiZqUM
