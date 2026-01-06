From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meetup & Adoption Event: Bunnies and Boba
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Come meet some adorable, adoptable bunnies and enjoy free plant-based boba!
Animal rescuers recently rescued about 100 bunnies from a horrible neglect situation in Fairfield. These sweet bunnies have been through a lot and are now ready for loving forever homes. Come by and meet some of these rescued bunnies and if you’re interested in adopting one or a pair you can learn more about bunny care and apply to adopt them at the event!��Doors will open at 11am and in addition to the boba we will also provide pancakes and coffee. Since there will be bunnies at this event, please do not bring your dogs or other companion animals. �
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
