Meetup: What Laws Actually Protect Animals in California?
Date:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
At this meetup, attorney Cheryl Leahy will speak to us about what laws we have in California that protect animals, with an emphasis on farmed animals. Bring your questions for the Q&A afterwards!
More about Cheryl: Cheryl Leahy is a solo practitioner in animal law-related litigation and estate planning. Her animal law practice includes work that leverages undercover investigations. She is also the director of the newly-launched Animal Law Practice Association (ALPA) at the Brooks Institute for Animal Rights Law and Policy. The purpose of the ALPA is to provide practical resources and a network of support to introduce and improve the skills of lawyers in representing animal interests. She also serves on the board of Animal Outlook, where she worked from 2006-2024 as General Counsel and then as Executive Director. In this role, she focused especially on the use of undercover investigations as a mechanism for high-impact advocacy and culture change, and on targeting systemic abuse of farmed animals through proactive litigation. She is a regular speaker at law schools and conferences, and has authored a number of published works on animal law, and taught at UCLA Law and Vermont Law & Graduate School. She also serves on the advisory board of Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and the Executive Committee for the Los Angeles County Bar Association Animal Law Section.
Fresh coffee, tea, and a delicious plant-based brunch will be provided at the Meetup as well!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, January 10th 11am-12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be plant-based brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 6, 2026 1:35PM
