Reproductive Freedom Happy Hour
Thursday, January 22, 2026
6:30 PM - 2:30 AM
Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte
Dimond Neighborhood of Oakland, CA
Join the PPAMM fam for an in-person evening of delicious food and great company! We're gathering for what would have been the 53rd anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade ruling. It's been four years since Roe was overturned and we're keeping our momentum in our fight. Everyone who is invested in advocating for full reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy is invited so we can build a strong and informed community of volunteers to prepare for the fight we have ahead in 2026.
**There is no required cost to attend as catering will be provided at no charge by our host. However, we welcome pay-what-you-can contributions to support our host/chef.
**Registration is required to attend. Last day to register is Tuesday, January 20th at 11:59 PM.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.o...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 6, 2026 9:48AM
