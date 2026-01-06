Lafayette: Jan. 6th Defending Our Democracy Against Trump Protest

Date:

Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Lamorinda Peace & Justice organization

Location Details:

Intersection of Moraga Road & Mount Diablo Boulevard

Lafayette, CA 94549

Join us at our protest on the 5th anniversary of the Jan. 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol.



We continue with our weekly protests every Tuesday and invite people to join us on the four corners of downtown Lafayette, at the intersection of Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road.



We are there to protest the multitude of issues we are facing from the current Trump administration.



There are many signs people can pick up and use at the site, or they can make their own. Monitors in orange vests are there to help, and we have a good relationship with the local Lafayette police.



A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.