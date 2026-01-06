Mtn. View: Jan. 6th Five Year Anniversary & U.S. Attacks on Venezuela Protest Vigil

Date:

Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mtn. View Voices for Peace

Location Details:

Gateway Plaza (intersection of El Camino Real and Castro)

790 W El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040, USA

Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice invites you to protest the U.S. attacks on Venezuela at 5:00 pm this Tuesday, January 6, at Gateway Park, at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real, in Mountain View.



Bring signs and or candles.



This is a sidewalk intersection protest during traffic commute hour for high visibility.



SPREAD THE WORD!





