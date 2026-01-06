From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mtn. View: Jan. 6th Five Year Anniversary & U.S. Attacks on Venezuela Protest Vigil
Date:
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mtn. View Voices for Peace
Location Details:
Gateway Plaza (intersection of El Camino Real and Castro)
790 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
790 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice invites you to protest the U.S. attacks on Venezuela at 5:00 pm this Tuesday, January 6, at Gateway Park, at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real, in Mountain View.
Bring signs and or candles.
This is a sidewalk intersection protest during traffic commute hour for high visibility.
SPREAD THE WORD!
Bring signs and or candles.
This is a sidewalk intersection protest during traffic commute hour for high visibility.
SPREAD THE WORD!
For more information: https://mvvpj.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 6, 2026 9:37AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network