top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/6/2026
South Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Mtn. View: Jan. 6th Five Year Anniversary & U.S. Attacks on Venezuela Protest Vigil

Gateway Plaza (intersection of El Camino Real and Castro) 790 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mtn. View Voices for Peace
Location Details:
Gateway Plaza (intersection of El Camino Real and Castro)
790 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice invites you to protest the U.S. attacks on Venezuela at 5:00 pm this Tuesday, January 6, at Gateway Park, at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real, in Mountain View.

Bring signs and or candles.

This is a sidewalk intersection protest during traffic commute hour for high visibility.

SPREAD THE WORD!


For more information: https://mvvpj.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 6, 2026 9:37AM
§
by Mtn. View Voices for Peace
Tue, Jan 6, 2026 9:37AM
mountain_view_voices_for_peace_and_justice.png
https://mvvpj.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code