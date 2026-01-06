top
East Bay Government & Elections

Oakland: Jan. 6th Vigil on 5th Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack

Intersection of Grand Avenue &amp; Lake Park Avenue Oakland, CA 94610 This event is weekly
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible East Bay
Location Details:
Intersection of Grand Avenue & Lake Park Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610

This event is weekly
Please join us in remembrance of Jan. 6th and weekly as we resume the vigil that we held each week during the first Trump administration.

We'll gather each Tuesday from 4-5pm at the corner of Grand and Lake Park, near the Grand Lake cinema. We carry signs around the intersection to show that we are not reconciled to a cruel and lawless president. We have some signs ready to loan out.

The aim is to tend a long-term space for peaceful dissent, and to show people who feel discouraged or targeted by the regime to that they are far from alone. Come and go as you like. We're there. Again.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/751...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 6, 2026 9:23AM
