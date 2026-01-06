Oakland: Jan. 6th Vigil on 5th Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack

Date:

Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible East Bay

Location Details:

Intersection of Grand Avenue & Lake Park Avenue

Oakland, CA 94610



This event is weekly

Please join us in remembrance of Jan. 6th and weekly as we resume the vigil that we held each week during the first Trump administration.



We'll gather each Tuesday from 4-5pm at the corner of Grand and Lake Park, near the Grand Lake cinema. We carry signs around the intersection to show that we are not reconciled to a cruel and lawless president. We have some signs ready to loan out.



The aim is to tend a long-term space for peaceful dissent, and to show people who feel discouraged or targeted by the regime to that they are far from alone. Come and go as you like. We're there. Again.