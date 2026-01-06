From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"All That’s Left of You" in theaters starting January 9
Friday, January 09, 2026
7:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Other
Watermelon Pictures
Check website for theater locations: https://www.watermelonpictures.com/films/all-thats-left-of-you
A deeply moving, multigenerational drama, ALL THAT’S LEFT OF YOU follows a Palestinian teenager who gets swept into a protest in the Occupied West Bank and experiences a moment of violence that rocks his family. The film unfolds as his mother recounts the political and emotional threads that led to that fateful moment. Spanning seven decades, the film traces the hopes and heartaches of one uprooted family, bearing witness to the scars of dispossession and the enduring legacy of survival.
Watch the Trailer at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIHl6gE8LQ0
