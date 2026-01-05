Apache are walking to the Phoenix courthouse, arriving today, Tuesday, to protect the water and save their Ceremonial Place, Oak Flat, from becoming the crater of a copper mine. Wendsler Nosie, Sr., said, "Usen (Creator), hear my prayers, as I make this journey to encounter many ugly obstacles but also witness the beauty of all life. I will let No Fear distract me, for all the beautiful spirits will be in all four directions."

Walking Beyond Capitalism, Apache Stronghold Journeys to Federal Court in Phoenix"This morning is Day 2 of the Spiritual Journey to Save Oak Flat as we run and walk feeling Mother Earth with every step. We ask for continued prayers as we face this evil in this world that is meant to destroy us all. Thank you all for lighting a fire or candle as sending prayers. Please continue to watch our social media as will we’ll continue to give updates. Blessing to everyone." Apache StrongholdBy Apache Stronghold, Censored News, January 5, 2026Good afternoon to all my family, friends, relatives, and people. I come to you in this moment in time, knowing we all have been born into from our parents and those before. We all know those before us, suffered from a great evil, who tried to destroy them. This evil still exists today.Every day it works to control us and make its way to have us deceive our own children's lives, by them not being told the truth. We teach them to live and embrace a system of capitalism that we surely know won't secure the future.Through every passing generation, it clearly shows it has failed. From the birth of Europe to their unauthorized arrival here and the taking of the East Coast, wrongfully establishing their 13 colonies, they then turned toward the west, breaking all treaties that were dishonest from their inception, establishing a dishonest trust system allowing them to take more and more.Their human ideology, their way to survive through their economic engine, has been a disaster. It takes and it takes and gives nothing back. No care for any kind of life, no care for the next generation. It's about living for now and being greedy and destroying communities of people with their power of capitalism.Since the beginning, through colonization and capitalism, many here and around the world have suffered. People cried then and still today for a better day and still ask God, what have I done?The political agenda of capitalism is to put fear in each of us. Pushing each of us towards the illusion that mother earth and ourselves are useless. From fear we lose hope, the journey of spirituality and everything on mother earth, becomes disposable. Our mother earth is the timeline to everything. It gives us the water of life, it gives us the oxygen of life, it gives us the food of life, and it blesses us with life for our children and those yet to come.It saddens me when this country does not prioritize all the sacred elements that give us life. It saddens me to witness that some no longer care to keep God's greatest gift alive. From a spiritual understanding, our love for one another is critical, our morals to make right decisions is critical and the love for our mother earth should be embedded forever.We have all been taught not to recognize our mother and forced into a life to be colonized. We were blessed, in the beginning, with the tools of how to survive in the world that provides for us all.This evil took those tools away and taught us how to be selfish, greedy, impassive and assimilate our minds and hearts to believe in capitalism. For what I have witnessed, I now can say, I see as what my father, my grandfather and great grandfather witnessed before me.Capitalism demands your loyalty, to destroy every moral ethic, spiritual belief and God's way of life. I too know who cares and protects what God and Jesus had warned the world about. I will not be one who is loyal to capitalism, you will not fool me. If we really think it through, from those who say that capitalism will solve our problems, and when we actually understand it, disaster will occur, i.e. billions of gallons of water can remain forever, no contamination to the environment, no climate changes, one of the oldest religious ceremonies before the beginning of time continues, etc.The United States of America clearly violated procedures and laws and ignored not only the Native Americans, but also the state of Arizona and the people of this country. Their decision to give full exemptions from the law has opened the door forever for corporations to follow suit.America, our civilization is in trouble and it needs your attention. As you and I today, as did our ancestors had encountered centuries ago, we are also in that moment. We cannot lose our mother earth, if she is lost, there is no life.The sustainability of the Mother Earth ensures our children’s children will live . So, preserving mother earth today, will guarantee future generations.I will be departing from Oak Flat on Sunday, January 4th at 11 AM. I will be walking and a little jogging to arrive in downtown Phoenix to attend the court hearings (Arizona Reform Mining Coalition, InterTribal Council of Arizona, San Carlos Apache Tribe and Lopez/Kinsey (Burdette) cases vs. U.S., which begin at 10 a.m. on January 7, 2026.For those who do know me well, I had a spiritual encounter and must travel in this spiritual way. I ask each of you, if possible, to make a ceremonial fire, light a candle, or be in prayer.The decision of the federal judges will weigh heavy on the future for water, environment, religion, and the ability to give federal exemptions to corporations without following legal policies.Usen (Creator), hear my prayers, as I make this journey to encounter many ugly obstacles but also witness the beauty of all life. I will let No Fear distract me, for all the beautiful spirits will be in all four directions.Wendsler Nosie Sr.Follow on Facebook:COURTHOUSE PHYSICAL ADDRESS:401 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003HEARING REMOTE VIDEO VIEWING:Phoenix Ceremonial Courtroom 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY 1/7The cases, Arizona Mining Reform Coalition v. United States, InterTribal Council of Arizona v. United States, San Carlos Apache Tribe v. United States, and Lopez/Kinsey (Burdette) v. United States challenge the federal government's land transfer of Oak Flat (Chi'chil Bildagoteel) in Arizona to Resolution Copper for a massive mine, asserting religious freedom, environmental damage, and tribal rights violations.Top photo: Photo credit Apache Stronghold"We ended Day 1 of the Spiritual Journey from Chi’chil Biłdagoteel (Oak Flat) to Sandra Day O’Connor. We thank all those who came and supported us physically and in prayer. We took every step with intention and prayer, as we face this evil in this world that chooses to destroy the greatest gift Creator/God has created the Earth. We will continue tomorrow Day 2 tomorrow at 6 am in the morning and with every breath we take to defend Oak Flat and Mother Earth."